The Psychedelic FursFormed 1978
The Psychedelic Furs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Psychedelic Furs are an English rock band founded in London in February 1977. Led by singer Richard Butler and his brother Tim Butler on bass guitar, the Psychedelic Furs were one of the many acts spawned from the British post-punk scene. Their music went through several phases, from an initially austere art rock sound, to later touching on new wave and hard rock.
The band scored several hits in their early career. In 1986, filmmaker John Hughes used their song "Pretty in Pink" for his movie of the same name. The band went on hiatus after they finished touring in 1992, but later regrouped in 2000 and continue to perform around the world; despite this, they have not released a full-length studio album since 1991's World Outside.
The Psychedelic Furs Tracks
Sort by
The Ghost In You
Pretty In Pink
She Is Mine - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Love My Way
Heaven
President Gas
We Love You
On And Again
India
Mr. Jones
Dumb Waiters
Pretty in Pink (Movie Version)
Pretty In Pink ('86 version)
All of This and Nothing (Demo)
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1986
The Psychedelic Furs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Echo & The Bunnymen - Nothing Lasts Forever (Later Archive 1997)
-
"We came over to play Spring Break wearing long coats - it was 80 degrees" Modern English return to America
-
Liz was joined by Mick and Robbie from Modern English
-
Ian McCulloch: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne (Extended Cut)
-
Ian McCulloch chats to Radcliffe and Maconie