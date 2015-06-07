Michael "Mick" Quinn (born 17 December 1969 in Cambridge) is an English musician and singer-songwriter, best known as founding member of English rock band Supergrass. He formed the DB Band with bassist Paul Wilson, formerly of Shake Appeal in 2010 and released début EP "Stranger in the Alps" on 17 September 2011. He also is a member of 60's garage/beat band the "Beat Seeking Missiles".