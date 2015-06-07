Mick QuinnBorn 17 December 1969
Mick Quinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-12-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f910885-f6f1-4b40-9b3c-104d339ae7f6
Mick Quinn Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael "Mick" Quinn (born 17 December 1969 in Cambridge) is an English musician and singer-songwriter, best known as founding member of English rock band Supergrass. He formed the DB Band with bassist Paul Wilson, formerly of Shake Appeal in 2010 and released début EP "Stranger in the Alps" on 17 September 2011. He also is a member of 60's garage/beat band the "Beat Seeking Missiles".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mick Quinn Tracks
Sort by
The Dealin Men from Crossmaglen
Mick Quinn
The Dealin Men from Crossmaglen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Armagh Song
Mick Quinn
The Armagh Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Armagh Song
Last played on
The First Ostrich in Mullaghbawn
Mick Quinn
The First Ostrich in Mullaghbawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist