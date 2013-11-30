Jonathan EliasBorn 1956
Jonathan Elias
1956
Jonathan Elias Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Elias (born 1956) is an American composer, record producer, and musician best known for his film soundtracks, production for several pop and rock acts, and his award-winning advertising music.
Jonathan Elias Tracks
Children of the Corn: Main Theme
Uncredited & Jonathan Elias
Performer
Last played on
Movement IV: Compassion
Jonathan Elias
Last played on
