Dodie Stevens Born 17 February 1946
Dodie Stevens
1946-02-17
Dodie Stevens Biography (Wikipedia)
Dodie Stevens (born Geraldine Ann Pasquale, February 17, 1946) is an American rock and pop singer. She is best known for her 1959 song "Pink Shoe Laces." It debuted at #96 on the Billboard Hot 100 when Stevens was one day short of 13 years old, and eventually peaked at #3.
Dodie Stevens Tracks
Pink Shoe Laces
Dodie Stevens
Pink Shoe Laces
Pink Shoe Laces
Yes I'm Lonesome Tonight
Dodie Stevens
Yes I'm Lonesome Tonight
Dodie Stevens Links
