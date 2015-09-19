Daniele AmfitheatrofBorn 29 October 1901. Died 7 June 1983
1901-10-29
Daniele (Alexandrovich) Amfitheatrof (Russian: Даниил Александрович Амфитеатров, October 29, 1901 in Saint Petersburg, Russia – June 4, 1983 in Rome, Italy) was a Russian-born Italian-naturalised composer and conductor.
