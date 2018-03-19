Carlos KleiberBorn 3 July 1930. Died 13 July 2004
Carlos Kleiber Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Kleiber (3 July 1930 – 13 July 2004) was a German-born Austrian conductor who is widely regarded as being among the greatest conductors of the 20th century.
Carlos Kleiber Tracks
Csardas (Ritter Pasman)
Johann Strauss II
Symphony No.4 - finale
Johannes Brahms
Acceleration Waltz, Op 234
Johann Strauss II
Symphony No 8 in B minor, D 759, 'Unfinished' (1st mvt)
Franz Schubert
Symphony No.7 in A major Op.92 - Finale 'Allegro con brio'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 7 in A major, Op 92 (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie Nr. 5 c-moll op.67 - 4. Allegro
Ludwig van Beethoven
Der Freischütz (Overture)
Carl Maria von Weber
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Overture)
Otto Nicolai
Ebben? Che diavol fate? (La Traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Die Fledermaus (Overture)
Johann Strauss II
La Traviata: Prelude
Giuseppe Verdi
Brindisi (La Traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Voices of Spring, Op. 410
Johann Strauss II
Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67 (4th movement)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Tristan und Isolde (Act 1, Prelude)
Richard Wagner
La traviata (Act 1 Prelude)
Giuseppe Verdi
Radetzky March, Op 228
Johann Strauss I, Vienna Philharmonic & Carlos Kleiber
Der Freischutz - Wolf's Glen Scene
Carl Maria von Weber
Non sapete quale affetto (La traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Symphony No. 5 in C major: Mvt I, Allegro con brio
Ludwig van Beethoven
Tristan & Isolde - love duet
Richard Wagner
Symphony No 3 in D major, D 200 (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Die Fledermaus (Overture)
Johann Strauss II
Town and Country, Op 322
Johann Strauss II
Tritsch-Tratsch Polka, Op 214
Johann Strauss II
E strano!......Sempre libera
Giuseppe Verdi
Overture : Die Fledermaus
Johann Strauss II
Symphony No.4 in E minor
Johannes Brahms
Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Richard Wagner
Waltz, Voices of Spring (op. 410)
Johann Strauss II
Symphony No 7 in A major, Op 92 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto in G minor, Op 33
Antonín Dvořák
Tristan & Isolde: Prelude
Richard Wagner
Presentation of the Rose (Der Rosenkavalier)
Richard Strauss
Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op 67 (3rd and 4th mvts)
Ludwig van Beethoven
