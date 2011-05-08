Barbara CarrollBorn 25 January 1925. Died 11 February 2017
Barbara Carroll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f8265ab-7db1-4db6-ac83-3fa5c5b551d9
Barbara Carroll Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Carroll (born Barbara Carole Coppersmith; January 25, 1925 – February 12, 2017) was an American jazz pianist and vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barbara Carroll Tracks
Sort by
How About You?
Barbara Carroll
How About You?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How About You?
Last played on
Taking a Chance on Love
Barbara Carroll
Taking a Chance on Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taking a Chance on Love
Last played on
Barbara Carroll Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist