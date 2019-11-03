Coke Studio (Urdu: کوک اِسٹوڈیو‎) is a Pakistani television programme and international music franchise which features live studio-recorded music performances by established and emerging artists. It is the longest-running annual television music show in Pakistan since 2008. Coke Studio combines myriad musical influences, from traditional classical, folk, Sufi, qawwali, ghazal and bhangra music to contemporary hip hop, rock and pop music.

The show is noted for promoting Pakistan's multiculturalism by inviting artists from various regions and of various languages to collaborate musically.