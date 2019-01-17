John IrelandEnglish composer. Born 13 August 1879. Died 12 June 1962
1879-08-13
John Ireland Biography (Wikipedia)
John Nicholson Ireland (13 August 1879 – 12 June 1962) was an English composer and teacher of music. The majority of his output consists of piano miniatures and of songs with piano. His best-known works include the short instrumental or orchestral work "The Holy Boy", a setting of the poem "Sea Fever" by John Masefield, a formerly much-played Piano Concerto, the hymn tune Love Unknown and the choral motet "Greater Love Hath No Man".
John Ireland Tracks
Decorations (The Island Spell)
Decorations (The Island Spell)
Last played on
A London Overture
A London Overture
Last played on
My Song Is Love Unknown
My Song Is Love Unknown
Performer
Last played on
Sea Fever
Sea Fever
Last played on
Trio No. 2 In E Minor For Piano And Strings
Trio No. 2 In E Minor For Piano And Strings
Last played on
A Downland suite for brass band (Elegy)
A Downland suite for brass band (Elegy)
Last played on
Amberley Wild Brooks
Amberley Wild Brooks
Last played on
In Praise of Neptune
In Praise of Neptune
Last played on
Earth's Call
Earth's Call
When I am dead, my dearest
When I am dead, my dearest
My true love hath my heart
My true love hath my heart
Amberley Wild Brooks
Amberley Wild Brooks
Last played on
Fantasy sonata in E flat major for clarinet and piano
Fantasy sonata in E flat major for clarinet and piano
Last played on
Ballerina
Ballerina
Last played on
Sea fever
Sea fever
Last played on
A Downland Suite arr Bush (Minuet; Rondo)
A Downland Suite arr Bush (Minuet; Rondo)
Last played on
A Downland Suite (Minuet)
A Downland Suite (Minuet)
Ensemble
Last played on
Bagatelle for violin and piano
Bagatelle for violin and piano
Last played on
Phantasie-Trio in A minor
Phantasie-Trio in A minor
Last played on
Sea Fever
Sea Fever
Last played on
Greater love hath no man
Greater love hath no man
Last played on
A Downland Suite (Round)
A Downland Suite (Round)
Ensemble
Last played on
Sea Idyll
Sea Idyll
Last played on
Two Songs: When I am dead, my dearest & What art thou thinking of?
Two Songs: When I am dead, my dearest & What art thou thinking of?
Last played on
A Downland Suite
A Downland Suite
Last played on
The Holy Boy
The Holy Boy
Last played on
The Forgotten rite - prelude for orchestra
The Forgotten rite - prelude for orchestra
Last played on
Concerto in E flat major for piano and orchestra
Concerto in E flat major for piano and orchestra
Last played on
"When daffodils begin to peer" from Songs Of A Wayfarer
"When daffodils begin to peer" from Songs Of A Wayfarer
Last played on
The Hills
The Hills
Last played on
Sea Fever
Sea Fever
Last played on
Spring Sorrow
Spring Sorrow
Last played on
A Downland Suite
A Downland Suite
Last played on
Ballade of London Nights
Ballade of London Nights
Performer
Last played on
The Bells of San Marie
The Bells of San Marie
Last played on
The Vagabond
The Vagabond
Last played on
The Forgotten Rite
The Forgotten Rite
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1937: Prom 18
Queen's Hall
1937-08-27T02:45:57
27
Aug
1937
Queen's Hall
Proms 1935: Prom 43
Queen's Hall
1935-09-28T02:45:57
28
Sep
1935
Proms 1935: Prom 43
Queen's Hall
Proms 1935: Prom 08
Queen's Hall
1935-08-19T02:45:57
19
Aug
1935
Queen's Hall
Proms 1934: Prom 40
Queen's Hall
1934-09-26T02:45:57
26
Sep
1934
Queen's Hall
