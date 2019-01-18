Hamilton BohannonBorn 7 March 1942
Hamilton Frederick Bohannon (born March 7, 1942), often credited and known professionally simply as Bohannon, is an American percussionist, band leader, songwriter and record producer, who was one of the leading figures in 1970s disco music.
Let's Start The Dance
Disco Stomp
Maybe You Can Dance
Stop And Go
Let's Start The Dance
Me & The Gang
Let's Start II Dance Again
Foot Stompin' Music
The Groove Machine
This Is A Happy Song For You Pt. 1
Save Their Souls
South African Man
Dance Your Ass Off
