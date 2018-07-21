The Baker BrothersBritish funk band
The Baker Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f790d06-e145-40f0-b7ed-a177567e9d03
The Baker Brothers Tracks
Sort by
The Mexican (feat. Katie Holmes)
The Baker Brothers
The Mexican (feat. Katie Holmes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mexican (feat. Katie Holmes)
Last played on
Sow And Reap
The Baker Brothers
Sow And Reap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sow And Reap
Last played on
The Young Patter
The Baker Brothers
The Young Patter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Young Patter
Last played on
Genki Strut
The Baker Brothers
Genki Strut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Genki Strut
Last played on
So Sad, So Done
The Baker Brothers
So Sad, So Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Sad, So Done
Last played on
Once I Had a Friend
The Baker Brothers
Once I Had a Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'The Mexican' Live in Japan
The Baker Brothers
'The Mexican' Live in Japan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Family Tree
The Baker Brothers
Family Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Family Tree
Last played on
Shack-Up
The Baker Brothers
Shack-Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shack-Up
Last played on
The Baker Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist