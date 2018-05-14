Lowgold were an English indie rock band formed in 1997 in St Albans, comprising vocalist and rhythm guitarist Darren Ford, lead guitarist Dan Symons and bassist Miles Willey.

The band originally claimed that the word "lowgold" was derived from a Nordic word, directly translated as "of hidden worth". However the band later admitted that it is just a word that Ford made up.

The band seemingly split up in 2009 with no announcement. The band issued a statement with a vague promise of continuing, but the band appear to have drifted apart and have not worked together since.