Michel TabachnikSwiss conductor & composer. Born 10 November 1942
Michel Tabachnik
1942-11-10
Michel Tabachnik Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel Tabachnik (born 10 November 1942) is a Swiss conductor and composer.
Michel Tabachnik Tracks
Concert aria: Ch'io mi scordi di te...? Non temer, amato bene (K.505)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Performer
Last played on
Overture to Egmont - incidental music Op.84
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Romanza for Violin and Orchestra (1928)
Flor Alpaerts
Orchestra
Last played on
Aria: Non piu mesta from 'La Cenerentola' Act II
Gioachino Rossini
Last played on
Zomer-idylle [Summer Idyll] (1928)
Flor Alpaerts
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical'
Sergei Prokofiev
Last played on
Pallieter (1924)
Flor Alpaerts
Orchestra
Last played on
Capriccio - Luim [Merriment] (1953)
Flor Alpaerts
Last played on
Schreiben
Helmut Lachenmann
Last played on
Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e34fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-07T03:17:10
7
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erc6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1967-09-05T03:17:10
5
Sep
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
