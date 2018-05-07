Bill SharpeBorn 19 November 1952
Bill Sharpe
1952-11-19
Bill Sharpe Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Sharpe (born William Jeffrey Revell Sharpe, November 19, 1952, Bishop's Stortford, England) is a British musician, who has worked solo, with Shakatak and with others, such as Gary Numan, and Don Grusin.
