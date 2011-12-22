Eureka MachinesLeeds based Rock/Power Pop/Punk band. Formed December 2007
Eureka Machines
Eureka Machines Biography (Wikipedia)
Eureka Machines are a British pop rock band based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, who formed in 2007. The band consists of Chris Catalyst (also of The Sisters of Mercy and The God Damn Whores) on lead vocals & guitar, Davros (aka Dave) on guitar & backing vocals, Pete Human on bass guitar & backing vocals and Wayne Insane on drums. Described as "power pop" by The Sun and Classic Rock magazine, they are something of a cottage industry, putting out their own records and being self-managing and self-promoting while also touring and gaining press coverage and airplay at a national level.
Eureka Machines Tracks
Silent Night
These Are The People Who Live in My House
Im Wasting My Tme Again
(I'm) Wasting My Time
Magnets
Zero Hero
Champion The Underdog
Being Good Is OK, But Being Better's Better
