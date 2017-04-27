Captain Tractor is a Canadian folk rock band, based in Edmonton, Alberta. They play a punk-influenced variant of Celtic folk music, similar to such bands as Great Big Sea, The Pogues or Spirit of the West. Their songs are often rich in local, cultural, and geographical references.

The band's most famous songs have been renditions of the folk music classics "The Log Driver's Waltz" and "Drunken Sailor", as well as a cover of the Arrogant Worms' "The Last Saskatchewan Pirate". They have also developed a following for their brand of Canadian rock, with singles such as "Up the Hill", "Frozen Puck to the Head", "This Is Not a Sad Song", "Another Drinking Song", and "The Bastard of Strathcona County".

In celebration of the release of the band's sixth album, 'North of the Yellowhead' (2005 Six Shooter Records), Alley Kat Brewing Company released "Captain Tractor's Yellowhead Wheat Ale".

Their seventh studio album, Famous Last Words, was released on May 3, 2011. A live record, Live at the Roxy, was released in 2015.