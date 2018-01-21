Sophie BarkerUK electronic vocalist. Born 1971
Sophie Barker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048n1pz.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f6ec12a-bc1d-432b-885a-6a19cb79aeac
Sophie Barker Biography (Wikipedia)
Sophie Alexandra Jessica Barker (born 5 November 1971) is a British singer and songwriter from London, best known for her work with the British downtempo group Zero 7.
Sophie Barker Tracks
Don't Give It Away (The Afropolitan Southside Mix)
Sophie Barker
Don't Give It Away (The Afropolitan Southside Mix)
Start Me
Sophie Barker
Start Me
Start Me
Let's Start Again
Sophie Barker
Let's Start Again
Let's Start Again
91 (feat. Sophie Barker)
Banco de Gaia
91 (feat. Sophie Barker)
91 (feat. Sophie Barker)
I Do It To Myself
Sophie Barker
I Do It To Myself
I Do It To Myself
I Do It To Myself (Little Thoughts Remix)
Sophie Barker
I Do It To Myself (Little Thoughts Remix)
Patterns (feat. Sophie Barker)
Mikal
Patterns (feat. Sophie Barker)
Patterns (feat. Sophie Barker)
Passing By
Zero 7
Passing By
Passing By
Bluebell
Sophie Barker
Bluebell
Bluebell
A Forest
Sophie Barker
A Forest
A Forest
Say Goodbye
Sophie Barker
Say Goodbye
Say Goodbye
The Forest
Sophie Barker
The Forest
The Forest
Paper Thin
Sophie Barker
Paper Thin
Paper Thin
Seagull
Sophie Barker
Seagull
Seagull
Paradise Lost
Sophie Barker
Paradise Lost
Paradise Lost
