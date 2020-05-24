Liliane Lebon (1 May 1917 – 24 May 2020), known professionally as Lily Lian, was a French singer, who is considered to have been one of the last street singers of Paris. After her career went into decline, she attempted to get by as a record label singer, where she made the acquaintance of Édith Piaf, Tino Rossi, Maurice Chevalier, and Yves Montand. She helped jumpstart the career of Pascal Sevran, who hosted her on his show numerous times.