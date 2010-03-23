David RakowskiAmerican composer. Born 13 June 1958
David Rakowski
David Rakowski Biography (Wikipedia)
David Rakowski (born June 13, 1958, St. Albans, Vermont) is an American composer. He studied under such composers as Robert Ceely, John Heiss, Milton Babbitt, Peter Westergaard, Paul Lansky, and Luciano Berio. In 2006, he was awarded the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's 2004-2006 Elise L. Stoeger Prize. He has twice been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Music: in 1999 for Persistent Memory and in 2002 for his second symphony Ten of a Kind.
