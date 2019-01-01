Eddy HerreraBorn 30 April 1964
Eddy Herrera
Eddy Herrera Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduardo José Herrera de los Ríos (born 30 April 1964 in Santiago de los Caballeros), also known as Eddy Herrera, is a Dominican merengue singer and winner of more than seven Casandra Awards.
