Luis de Pablo
Born 28 January 1930
Luis de Pablo
1930-01-28
Luis de Pablo Biography (Wikipedia)
Luis de Pablo Costales (born 28 January 1930) is a Spanish composer belonging to the generation of Spanish composers named by Cristóbal Halffter as Generación del 51.
Love Letters
Love Letters
Love Letters
