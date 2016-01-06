Daughn Gibson (born Josh Martin, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter from Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He was formerly the drummer for Pearls and Brass. His debut album, All Hell, was released in 2012. The album received an 8.1/10 review from Pitchfork Media, as well as an 8.6/10 review from Playground.

In 2013 he released another album, Me Moan, with Sub Pop.

On June 2, 2015, he released his third album, Carnation, also with Sub Pop.