Daughn GibsonBorn 1981
Daughn Gibson
1981
Daughn Gibson Biography (Wikipedia)
Daughn Gibson (born Josh Martin, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter from Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He was formerly the drummer for Pearls and Brass. His debut album, All Hell, was released in 2012. The album received an 8.1/10 review from Pitchfork Media, as well as an 8.6/10 review from Playground.
In 2013 he released another album, Me Moan, with Sub Pop.
On June 2, 2015, he released his third album, Carnation, also with Sub Pop.
Daughn Gibson Tracks
