HurricaneLate '80s rock group. Formed 1985
Hurricane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f59c28c-81fc-4416-af78-cbc766460166
Hurricane Biography (Wikipedia)
Hurricane is a heavy metal band formed in the 1980s, originally featuring current Foreigner lead vocalist Kelly Hansen (vocals/rhythm guitar), Robert Sarzo (guitar), Tony Cavazo (bass), and Jay Schellen (drums). Cavazo and Sarzo are the younger brothers of Quiet Riot's Carlos Cavazo and Rudy Sarzo.
Hurricane released four albums: Take What You Want (1985), Over the Edge (1988), Slave to the Thrill (1990), and Liquifury (2001). Over the Edge was their most successful album featuring their only charting song, "I'm on to You", which peaked at #33 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in 1988.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hurricane Tracks
Sort by
Textures
Hurricane
Textures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Textures
Last played on
Designer (feat. MLo)
F1 & Hurricane
Designer (feat. MLo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Designer (feat. MLo)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
I'm Onto You
Hurricane
I'm Onto You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Onto You
Last played on
Hurricane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist