Zico Chain are a rock band from London, United Kingdom, formed in 2002. To date, they have released two full albums entitled Food and The Devil in Your Heart, a self-titled EP and an EP called These Birds Will Kill Us All. The band opened the main stage at the Download Festival on 8 June 2007. They supported Velvet Revolver on their 2007 summer tour of the UK, in support of their second album Libertad. Their new album The Devil in Your Heart was released on 16 April 2012.