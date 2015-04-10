Land of the Loops
Land of the Loops Biography (Wikipedia)
Land of the Loops is the stage name of Alan Sutherland, a musician from Boston, Massachusetts. He began recording in the early 1990's and continues to record today. His music is electronic, makes heavy use of samples and loops, and has an indie rock influence.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
