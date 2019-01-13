Buju Banton (born Mark Anthony Myrie; 15 July 1973) is a Jamaican dancehall and reggae musician. He has collaborated with international artists Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Trey Songz, Rancid, and Bob Marley's sons Stephen Marley and Damian Marley. Much of his music deals with spirituality and sociopolitical issues as well as love and life itself.

Banton released a number of dancehall singles as early as 1987 but came to prominence in 1992 with two albums, Stamina Daddy and Mr. Mention, which became the best-selling album in Jamaican history upon its release. He signed with major label Mercury Records and released Voice of Jamaica the following year. By the mid-1990s, Banton's music became more influenced by his Rastafari faith, as heard on the seminal albums 'Til Shiloh and Inna Heights. In 2009 he was arrested on drug-related charges in the United States and his first trial resulted in a hung jury. His 2010 album Before the Dawn won Best Reggae Album at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards. In February 2011 he was convicted on the same drug charge after a controversial second trial that was tainted by jury misconduct. He waived his right to an appeal and has since been incarcerated. He was released on December 7, 2018 and has returned home to Jamaica