In Tua NuaFormed 1982. Disbanded 1990
In Tua Nua
1982
In Tua Nua Biography (Wikipedia)
In Tua Nua is an Irish rock group who achieved a measure of fame and success in both Ireland and Europe throughout the late 1980s. Their name is a phonetic spelling of the Irish An Tuath Nua, "the new tribe."
In Tua Nua Tracks
Heaven Can Wait - Manchester International 1988
In Tua Nua
Heaven Can Wait - Manchester International 1988
Don't Fear Me Now - Manchester International 1988
In Tua Nua
Don't Fear Me Now - Manchester International 1988
Wheel Of Evil - Manchester International 1988
In Tua Nua
Wheel Of Evil - Manchester International 1988
Emotional Barrier - Manchester International 1988
In Tua Nua
Emotional Barrier - Manchester International 1988
World Wired Up - Manchester International 1988
In Tua Nua
World Wired Up - Manchester International 1988
No Solution - Manchester International 1988
In Tua Nua
No Solution - Manchester International 1988
All I Wanted - Manchester International 1988
In Tua Nua
All I Wanted - Manchester International 1988
All I Wanted
In Tua Nua
All I Wanted
All I Wanted
Last played on
