Hal Borne (December 26, 1911, Chicago, Illinois - February 25, 2000, Tarzana, California) was an American popular song composer, orchestra leader, music arranger and musical director, who studied music at the University of Illinois. He wrote most frequently with the lyricists Sid Kuller and Ray Golden, including songs for the Marx Brothers ("Sing While You Sell") and Tony Martin ("Tenement Symphony").

At the beginning of his career he worked for RKO studios as the rehearsal pianist for Fred Astaire. In 1941 he collaborated with Duke Ellington, Paul Francis Webster and Kuller on the progressive all-black revue Jump for Joy which was supported by many Hollywood liberals of the time, such as Groucho Marx, Mickey Rooney and Orson Welles. Borne became a big-band orchestra leader and in February 1942 signed as the music director for RCM's soundies (musical shorts filmed for jukeboxes) for which his trio often provided backings. For many years Borne was associated with Tony Martin and became his regular music director for live appearances throughout the 1950s and 60s.