Dickie GoodmanBorn 19 April 1934. Died 6 November 1989
Dickie Goodman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f48852e-1644-4d4d-8b66-62c67d36cfe2
Dickie Goodman Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Dorian Goodman (April 19, 1934 – November 6, 1989), known as Dickie Goodman, was an American music and record producer born in Brooklyn, New York. He is best known for inventing and using the technique of the "break-in", an early precursor to sampling, that used brief clips of popular records and songs to "answer" comedic questions posed by voice actors on his novelty records. He also wrote and produced some original material, most often heard on the B-sides of his break-in records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dickie Goodman Tracks
Sort by
MR. JAWS
Dickie Goodman
MR. JAWS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MR. JAWS
Last played on
Dickie Goodman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist