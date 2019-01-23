Lipps Inc. ( lip-sink) was an American disco and funk group from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The group was best known for the chart-topping 1980 worldwide hit single "Funkytown" which hit No. 1 in 28 different countries around the world and was certified as double-platinum in sales.

The group originally consisted of lead vocalist Cynthia Johnson and a changing lineup of session musicians including guitarist David Rivkin, guitarist Tom Riopelle and bassist Terry Grant. Steven Greenberg, the creator of the act, wrote and produced most of the group's music.