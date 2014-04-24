Donald Vernon Burrows AO MBE (born 8 August 1928) is an Australian jazz and swing musician, a multi-instrumentalist who is best known for playing the clarinet, but also plays the saxophone and flute. For his contribution to the arts he had a supper club named for him at The Regent Hotel (now the Four Seasons Hotel) in Sydney, Australia.

Burrows is best known for his work with the Don Burrows Quartet, comprising Burrows (multiple woodwind):, George Golla (guitar), Ed Gaston (double bass) and Alan Turnbull (drums). Burrows is a recipient of both an MBE and AO. He has played with many world-renowned musicians, including Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie, Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson, James Morrison, Tony Bennett, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Stéphane Grappelli and Cleo Laine.