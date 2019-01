Peter Gregson (born 1987) is a cellist and composer.

Gregson composed the score for the 2015 film A Little Chaos, marking his first major film scoring job. Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair named it his favourite score of the year, dubbing it "a string-heavy stunner", though Dennis Harvey writing for Variety magazine described it as "clichéd, saccharine score". Gregson was interviewed as part of BBC Radio Ulster's Classical Connections with John Toal programme in May 2015.