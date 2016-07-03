Sharon SweetSoprano. Born 16 August 1951
Sharon Sweet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-08-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f44fcaf-e02d-4f4b-b250-d513bbe6296a
Sharon Sweet Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon Sweet (born August 16, 1951 in New York City) is an American dramatic soprano. Sharon Sweet has appeared in leading roles in several major venues in Europe and the United States and has made notable contributions to several recordings, in particular Lohengrin, Der Freischütz, Don Giovanni, and Il Trovatore. In 1999, she accepted a full-time teaching position at Westminster Choir College of Rider University. In a column in Opera News, Sweet stated that she made the move out of frustration with the current operatic scene which emphasized physical appearance over voice. She cited her struggles with Hashimoto's syndrome, a thyroid condition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sharon Sweet Tracks
Sort by
Psalm 47
Florent Schmitt
Psalm 47
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalm 47
Last played on
Back to artist