The Pierces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br1ds.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f4452f2-0451-455a-80c4-c873dda66eca
The Pierces Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pierces are a Los Angeles-based band consisting of sisters Allison and Catherine Pierce. They are best known for their song "Secret", which was used as the opening song for the television show Pretty Little Liars.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Pierces Performances & Interviews
- The Pierces Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01whc7f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01whc7f.jpg2014-03-30T14:44:00.000ZThe Pierce sisters join Sir Terry for a live sessionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01whf61
The Pierces Live in Session
The Pierces Tracks
Sort by
Kings
The Pierces
Kings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yncw3.jpglink
Kings
Last played on
Believe in Me
The Pierces
Believe in Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sxxrd.jpglink
Believe in Me
Last played on
You'll Be Mine
The Pierces
You'll Be Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw0r2.jpglink
You'll Be Mine
Last played on
Creation
The Pierces
Creation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0249tsv.jpglink
Creation
Last played on
It Will Not Be Forgotten
The Pierces
It Will Not Be Forgotten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv94f.jpglink
It Will Not Be Forgotten
Last played on
Kissing You Goodbye
The Pierces
Kissing You Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1ds.jpglink
Kissing You Goodbye
Last played on
Glorious
The Pierces
Glorious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1ds.jpglink
Glorious
Last played on
Turn On Billie
The Pierces
Turn On Billie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1ds.jpglink
Turn On Billie
Last played on
Monsters
The Pierces
Monsters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1ds.jpglink
Monsters
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Pierces
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T03:01:26
26
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
The Pierces Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist