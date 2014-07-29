F.Y.P
F.Y.P, the Five Year Plan, was a punk rock band founded in 1989 by Todd Congelliere, a predecessor to his more recent bands Toys That Kill and Underground Railroad to Candyland. During its history (from 1989 to 1999), it had a total of 20 different members.
