William Elliott Whitmore
William Elliott Whitmore Biography (Wikipedia)
William Elliott Whitmore (born May 11, 1978) is an American blues, country, folk singer and musician. He plays roots-folk music that is often inspired by his life on the family farm in the hills of southeastern Iowa.
Midnight
Healing To Do
Don't Need It
Let's Do Something Impossible
Field Song
lifetime underground
Old Devils
