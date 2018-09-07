Luther HendersonBorn 14 March 1919. Died 29 July 2003
Luther Henderson
1919-03-14
Luther Henderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Luther Henderson (March 14, 1919 – July 29, 2003) was an American arranger, composer, orchestrator, and pianist best known for his contributions to Broadway musicals.
Luther Henderson Tracks
Sophisticated Lady
Duke Ellington
Sophisticated Lady
Sophisticated Lady
Isfahan
Duke Ellington
Isfahan
Isfahan
Sophisticated Lady
Duke Ellington
Sophisticated Lady
Sophisticated Lady
Christmas Song: Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Robert Wells, Mel Tormé, Luther Henderson & Onyx Brass
Christmas Song: Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Christmas Song: Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
