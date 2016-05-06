Anaïs Mitchell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p027xwzv.jpg
1981-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f41d3cd-5fe4-4144-b658-b00c557f0441
Anaïs Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Anaïs Mitchell (born March 26, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Mitchell has released six albums, including Hadestown (2010), Young Man in America (2012), and Child Ballads (2013). She developed Hadestown (together with director Rachel Chavkin) into a stage show which received its US debut at New York Theatre Workshop in summer 2016, and its Canadian debut at the Citadel Theatre, Edmonton the following year. In 2018 it was announced that the show would open at London's National Theatre later in the year before transferring to Broadway.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anaïs Mitchell Performances & Interviews
Anaïs Mitchell Tracks
Sort by
Shepherd
Anaïs Mitchell
Shepherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Shepherd
Last played on
Riddles Wisely Expounded (Child 1)
Anaïs Mitchell
Riddles Wisely Expounded (Child 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Riddles Wisely Expounded (Child 1)
Last played on
Why We Build The Wall
Anaïs Mitchell
Why We Build The Wall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
The Wedding Song
Anaïs Mitchell
The Wedding Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
The Wedding Song
Last played on
Dyin' Day
Anaïs Mitchell
Dyin' Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Dyin' Day
Last played on
Dancing Around The Room With Me
Ana Egge
Dancing Around The Room With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p069jwsg.jpglink
Dancing Around The Room With Me
Last played on
Tailor
Anaïs Mitchell
Tailor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Tailor
Last played on
Wedding Song
Anaïs Mitchell
Wedding Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Wedding Song
Last played on
Geordie
Anaïs Mitchell
Geordie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Geordie
Last played on
Wilderland
Anaïs Mitchell
Wilderland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Wilderland
Last played on
Now You Know
Anaïs Mitchell
Now You Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xxbb.jpglink
Now You Know
Last played on
Willie Of Winsbury
Anaïs Mitchell
Willie Of Winsbury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Willie Of Winsbury
Last played on
Wait For Me
Anaïs Mitchell
Wait For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Wait For Me
Last played on
Flowers
Anaïs Mitchell
Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Flowers
Last played on
Our Lady Of The Underground
Anaïs Mitchell
Our Lady Of The Underground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Our Lady Of The Underground
Last played on
Why We Build The Wall
Anaïs Mitchell
Why We Build The Wall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Why We Build The Wall
Performer
Last played on
Young Man In America
Anaïs Mitchell
Young Man In America
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Young Man In America
Last played on
RIDDLES WISELY EXPOUNDED
Anaïs Mitchell
RIDDLES WISELY EXPOUNDED
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
RIDDLES WISELY EXPOUNDED
Last played on
Tam Lin
Anaïs Mitchell
Tam Lin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Tam Lin
Last played on
Venus
Anaïs Mitchell
Venus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Venus
Last played on
Ships
Anaïs Mitchell
Ships
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Ships
Last played on
Any Way the Wind Blows
Anaïs Mitchell
Any Way the Wind Blows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Any Way the Wind Blows
Last played on
Two Kids
Anaïs Mitchell
Two Kids
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Two Kids
Last played on
Any Way The Wind Blows - R2 Session 10/11/2014
Anaïs Mitchell
Any Way The Wind Blows - R2 Session 10/11/2014
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Why We Build Walls -RX10/11/14 -Live sesh
Anaïs Mitchell
Why We Build Walls -RX10/11/14 -Live sesh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027xx02.jpglink
Playlists featuring Anaïs Mitchell
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e24mxj/acts/a2438g
Royal Albert Hall
2014-02-19T02:56:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qvxwl.jpg
19
Feb
2014
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Anaïs Mitchell News
Anaïs Mitchell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Laura Marling talks LP credits: “The lack of ability to see who contributed to a record…is important to me"
-
Laura Marling
-
Laura Marling & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - Wildfire
-
Laura Marling & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - What He Wrote
-
Laura Marling & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - Sophia
-
Laura Marling - Hope in the Air
-
Laura Marling - Soothing
-
Laura Marling - Undine
-
Laura Marling - Once
-
Laura Marling - Nouel
Back to artist