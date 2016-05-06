Anaïs Mitchell (born March 26, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Mitchell has released six albums, including Hadestown (2010), Young Man in America (2012), and Child Ballads (2013). She developed Hadestown (together with director Rachel Chavkin) into a stage show which received its US debut at New York Theatre Workshop in summer 2016, and its Canadian debut at the Citadel Theatre, Edmonton the following year. In 2018 it was announced that the show would open at London's National Theatre later in the year before transferring to Broadway.