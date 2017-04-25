PharmakonMargaret Chardiet; noise. Born 19 June 1990
Pharmakon
1990-06-19
Pharmakon Biography (Wikipedia)
Pharmakon is the solo experimental music project of Margaret Chardiet (born June 19, 1990), based out of New York City and formed in 2007. Pharmakon's live musical act has been described as confrontational and concise, attempting to "cross the boundary between performer and audience". Her songs are completely prearranged both live and in recordings, more focused on perfecting a sound rather than generating randomness in noise.
Somatic
Somatic
Nakedness Of Need
Nakedness Of Need
Transmission
