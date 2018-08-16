Andrejs JurjānsBorn 30 September 1856. Died 28 September 1922
Andrejs Jurjāns
Andrejs Jurjāns Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrejs Jurjāns (September 30, 1856 – September 28, 1922) was a Latvian composer and musicologist. He was Latvia's first classical composer, having composed instrumental pieces and cantatas. Jurjāns also studied and collected more than 6000 pieces of Latvian folklore, among them 3000 songs, which he compiled in six books, called Latvju tautas mūzikas materiāli (Materials of Latvian Folk Music).
Andrejs Jurjāns Tracks
Beggar's Dance - from Latvian Dances
Andrejs Jurjāns
Beggar's Dance - from Latvian Dances
Beggar's Dance - from Latvian Dances
Barcarola for orchestra
Andrejs Jurjāns
Barcarola for orchestra
Barcarola for orchestra
