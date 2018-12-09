Kari JobeBorn 6 April 1981
Kari Brooke Jobe (born April 6, 1981) is an American contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter. Since her first album in 2009, she has received one Grammy Award nomination and nine Dove Award nominations, four of which she won.
When Hope Came Down
When Hope Came Down
When Hope Came Down
I Am Not Alone
I Am Not Alone
I Am Not Alone
