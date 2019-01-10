THE FEVER 333
THE FEVER 333 Biography (Wikipedia)
Fever 333 is an American rock band formed in Inglewood, California in July 2017. The three-piece band consists of former Letlive vocalist Jason Aalon Butler, former The Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison and Night Verses drummer Aric Improta.
The band's debut extended play (EP), Made an America, was released on March 23, 2018. The group is signed to Roadrunner Records and 333 Wreckords.
THE FEVER 333 Tracks
Burn It
Made An America [Remix] (feat. Vic Mensa & Travis Barker)
Walking in My Shoes
Walking In My Shoes (Reading + Leeds 2018)
Trigger
Made An America (Radio 1 Session, 17 June 2018)
We're Coming In (Radio 1 Session, 17 June 2018)
Hunting Season (Radio 1 Session, 17 June 2018)
Walking In My Shoes (Radio 1 Session, 17 June 2018)
Made An America
