Roberto Pregadio (December 6, 1928 – November 15, 2010) was an Italian composer, conductor and TV-personality.

Born in Catania and graduated in piano at the Conservatory of Naples, in 1960 Pregadio became a pianist in the RAI Light Music Orchestra. From the second half of the sixties, for about fifteen years, he composed and directed about fifty musical scores.

As composer he was probably best known for the whistled musical score for the 1969 spaghetti western The Forgotten Pistolero, that he composed with Franco Micalizzi and that was later used in several episodes of The Ren & Stimpy Show.

In Italy he was also well known as the partner of Corrado Mantoni, from 1968 to 1997, and later of Gerry Scotti until 2007, in the radio and TV show La corrida.