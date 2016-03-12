Debra StephensonBorn 4 June 1972
Debra Stephenson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f31cd7b-a2aa-4d31-9c95-437ba347a12e
Debra Stephenson Biography (Wikipedia)
Debra Stephenson (born 4 June 1972)[citation needed] is an English actress, comedian, impressionist and singer, best known for her roles as Diane Powell in Playing the Field, Shell Dockley in Bad Girls and as Frankie Baldwin in Coronation Street.
Between 2009 and 2011, she co-starred with Jon Culshaw in The Impressions Show, a comedy sketch show with impression of top celebrities. Stephenson has voiced a number of characters for sketch shows such as Dead Ringers (2014–present) and Newzoids (2015–2016). She appeared as Harriet in Holby City in February 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Debra Stephenson Tracks
Sort by
Something
Debra Stephenson
Something
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something
Last played on
Debra Stephenson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist