Nicolaj Hansen19th century violinist and composer. Born 20 February 1855. Died 25 December 1932
Nicolaj Hansen
1855-02-20
Nicolaj Hansen Biography (Wikipedia)
Johannes Nicolaj Hansen (20 February 1855 - 25 December 1932) was a Danish composer and violinist.
Nicolaj Hansen Tracks
Autumn Song (October) from 'The Seasons' [orig. for piano solo]
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
