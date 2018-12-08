Marva WhitneyBorn 1 May 1944. Died 22 December 2012
Marva Whitney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f2f2db6-8756-42d5-a05c-259866cad47b
Marva Whitney Biography (Wikipedia)
Marva Whitney (born Marva Ann Manning, May 1, 1944 – December 22, 2012), was an American funk singer commonly referred to by her honorary title, Soul Sister #1. Whitney was considered by many funk enthusiasts to be one of the "rawest" and "brassiest" music divas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marva Whitney Tracks
Sort by
The Girl's In Love With You
Marva Whitney
The Girl's In Love With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Girl's In Love With You
Last played on
It's My Thing (You Can't Tell Me Who To Sock It To)
Marva Whitney
It's My Thing (You Can't Tell Me Who To Sock It To)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Your Thing
Marva Whitney
It's Your Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Your Thing
Last played on
It's My Thing
Marva Whitney
It's My Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's My Thing
Last played on
Daddy Don't Know About Sugar Bear
Marva Whitney
Daddy Don't Know About Sugar Bear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy Don't Know About Sugar Bear
Last played on
What Do I Have To Do To Prove My Love To You
Marva Whitney
What Do I Have To Do To Prove My Love To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unwind Yourself
Marva Whitney
Unwind Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unwind Yourself
Last played on
Things Got To Get Better
Marva Whitney
Things Got To Get Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Things Got To Get Better
Last played on
Your Love Was Good To Me
Marva Whitney
Your Love Was Good To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Gotta Have A Job (Live At The Apollo)
Marva Whitney
You Gotta Have A Job (Live At The Apollo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Talk With James Brown
Marva Whitney
A Talk With James Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Talk With James Brown
Last played on
Thing's Got To Get Better (Get Together)
Marva Whitney
Thing's Got To Get Better (Get Together)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War
Marva Whitney
War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War
Last played on
I Made A Mistake Because It's Only You
Marva Whitney
I Made A Mistake Because It's Only You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Made A Mistake Because It's Only You
Last played on
Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose
Marva Whitney
Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marva Whitney
Marva Whitney
Marva Whitney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marva Whitney
Last played on
Playlists featuring Marva Whitney
Marva Whitney Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist