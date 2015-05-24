VoltajRomanian rock band. Formed 1982
Voltaj
1982
Voltaj Biography (Wikipedia)
Voltaj (, meaning voltage in Romanian) is a Romanian pop rock group. They won the Best Romanian Act award at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2005. They represented Romania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "De la capăt".
Voltaj Tracks
De La Capat (Eurovision 2015 - Romania)
De La Capat
De La Capat
