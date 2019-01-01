Crazy LixxGlam rock band from Malmö, Sweden. Formed 2002
Crazy Lixx
2002
Crazy Lixx Biography (Wikipedia)
Crazy Lixx is a Swedish glam metal band, formed in Malmö, Sweden in 2002. The group is another band belonging to the Swedish hard rock scene, with influences from bands like Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith, Kiss, Whitesnake, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe.
