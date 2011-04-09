SabotageBrazilian rapper. Born 3 April 1973. Died 24 January 2003
Sabotage
1973-04-03
Sabotage Biography (Wikipedia)
Mauro Mateus dos Santos (April 3, 1973 – January 24, 2003), better known by his stage name Sabotage, was a Brazilian rapper and songwriter from São Paulo.
