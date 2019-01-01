Marcellus SchifferBorn 20 June 1892. Died 24 August 1932
Marcellus Schiffer
1892-06-20
Marcellus Schiffer Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcellus Schiffer was the name used by Otto Schiffer (20 June 1892 – 24 August 1932), a German cabaret author, graphic designer, painter and librettist.
Marcellus Schiffer Tracks
Sex Appeal
Marcellus Schiffer
Sex Appeal
Sex Appeal
